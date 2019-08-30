Home

Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
First Christian Church
Paris, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Paris, AR
View Map
Sue Ranells


1930 - 2019
Sue Ranells Obituary
Sue Ranells
Sue Ranells, 89, of Paris passed away Aug. 28, 2019. She was born March 17, 1930, to the late Willie Thomas and Rebecca (Houser) Cravens.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Billy Dean Cravens.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at First Christian Church in Paris with burial to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. The Rev. H.C. Varnadore will officiate.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 72 years, Bob Ranells of Paris; three daughters, Sandra Tingle of Sedona, Ariz., Rhonda Durgeloh and husband Bennett of Wasilla, Alaska, and Melissa Lawrence and husband Derek of Tulsa; two sons, Robert Dale Ranells and wife Mary Ann of Osburn, Idaho, and Larry Ranells and wife Joel of Fort Smith; four brothers, Joe Cravens and wife Lenna of Clarksville, John Cravens and wife Martha of Rison, Gery Cravens and wife Joan of Elaine, Jerry Cravens and wife Vicki of Mississippi and Larry Cravens and wife Helen of Nashville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at First Christian Church in Paris.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Paris Express on Sept. 4, 2019
