Sylvia Anderson, 78, of Paris died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Corley Cemetery, near Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Miller and Paula Kroeker of Sheridan; three sisters, Kathy McNeese, Freda Willis and Dovie Johnson; two brothers, Kenneth and Luther Tucker; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Paris Express from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
