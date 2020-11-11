Tana Kirchner
Tana Whitman Kirchner, 75, of Paris entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Paris, the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucille Whitman. She retired from Paris School District.
Survivors include two daughters, Patti Smith and husband Charley and Donna Kirchner, both of Caulksville; a son, Gary Kirchner of Ozark; a brother, Duane and wife Bobbie Whitman of Caulksville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other family members.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Caulksville Cemetery Pavillion officiated by the Rev. Bill VanMeter, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2, Ratcliff, AR 72951.
To place online tribute go to SmithMortuaryInc.com
.