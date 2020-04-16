|
|
Thomas Schriver
Thomas E. Schriver, 70, a resident of Scranton, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 10, 1949, to the late Edward "Hop" Martin and Geraldine (Schneider) Schriver. Thomas served his country in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician second class. He married Johnnie Mae Phillips on June 8, 1974, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco. After his military service, he spent 27 years in maintenance at the U.S. Postal Service with the Civil Service. He also held a boiler operator license. Thomas was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco, a charter member and former grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 14619 in Scranton, American Legion Post 258 in Scranton and the Catholic War Veterans. In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Isabella Faith Schriver; and a sister, Susan Ann Schriver.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Jo Schriver of Scranton; a son, Bryan Schriver and wife Rebecca of Edinburg, Ill.; three grandchildren, Payton, Gabriella and Bryxin Schriver; three brothers, Joe Martin Schriver of Fayetteville, Nick Schriver of Paris and Michael Schriver of Springdale; two sisters, Patricia Willem of Subiaco and Margaret Ferguson of Booneville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All service information will be provided by the family. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 22, 2020