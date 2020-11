Or Copy this URL to Share

Travis Henderson

Travis Junior Henderson, 99, of Scranton died Nov. 20, 2020, in Ozark.

Graveside service was held Monday at Wares Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Sue Whitman and Marilyn Martin; a son, Travis Henderson; two sisters, Anna Hudson and Linda Cox; a brother, Doyle Henderson; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.



