Treva Kessler
Treva Kessler, 85, of Tahlequah, Okla., formerly of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Stilwell, Okla., to Otis and Pheby (Patterson) Anderson.
She was a housewife and a member of First Christian Church in Paris. She and her husband Dwain loved to travel to exotic places with family and friends and she often invited friends to their house so Dwain could display his cooking skills.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, Dwain Kessler; a son, John Strahan; and five sisters.
She is survived by a brother, Herbert Anderson and wife Ellen of Edmond, Okla.; several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Wendy Anderson for the love and care given to Treva over the last several years.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Corley Cemetery, near Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
