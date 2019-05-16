|
|
Vera Willhite
Vera W. Willhite, who resided in Hackett, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 2, 1960, to the late Willie Walton Willhite and Dora Juanita Brown Willhite. She was 58 years old.
She is survived by her son, T.J. Davis Jr. of Hackett; a sister, Nita Cheryl Kiser of Oklahoma; and a brother, Mark Willhite and wife Denise of Paris.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
Published in Paris Express on May 17, 2019