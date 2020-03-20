Home

Vivian Bernice Miller, 88, of Paris died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
Family-held memorial service was held Monday at Hickory Grove Cemetery, east of Paris., Arrangements were under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by two daughters, Doreen Mason of Zihauatjano, Mexico, and Paula Betnar of Fort Smith; four sons, Rory Miller of Checotah, Okla., Darin Miller of Ratcliff and Dale and Danny Miller, both of Paris; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 25, 2020
