|
|
William Gray
William Riley Gray, 85, a resident of Prairie View, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Prairie View to Carl Riley and Annie Lucille (Newman) Gray. William served his nation in the U.S. Army. After his military service, William spent his working years first as the owner of Country Market in California and after moving to Arkansas he was the owner of Fox Slaughter and Processing, near Scranton. He was a member of Johnson Freewill Baptist Church, the Cattlemen's Association, Logan County Coon Hunter's Association and Scranton Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Ann (Towner) Gray; a brother, Joseph Gray; and a sister, Annette Ford.
Survivors include three sons, Michael R. Gray and wife Allyson of Cave Springs, Va., Randall S. Gray of Yucca Valley, Calif., and Justin L. Gray of Scranton; two daughters, Cynthia A. Lewis of Yucca Valley and Kristi L. Arbaugh and husband Dean of Scranton; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dortha Mae Hayward of Scranton.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, May 19 at Johnson Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Jimmy Williams officiating. Graveside service followed at Prairie View Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers were Michael, Randy and Jeremiah Gray, Devin and Daniel Jennings, James Lewis and Dean Arbaugh.
Honorary pallbearers were Ryan, Christopher, Joshua and Justin Gray and Camron Smith.
Published in Paris Express on May 27, 2020