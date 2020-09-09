Wilma Bell
Wilma Bell, a longtime resident of Paris, left this world on Sept. 7, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born Feb. 3, 1923, in Red Oak, Okla., to William and Winnie Mae Moore, natives of Booth County. Wilma was the third and last surviving daughter of the Moore family: Vestava (1919-2013), Leona (1921-2013) and Emogene (1924-1928).
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Wilma and the Moore family moved to Ratcliff in 1936 as she was entering high school. She was a 1941 graduate of Ratcliff High School, where she and her older sister, Leona, played on the basketball team together.
After high school, Wilma married local resident Troy Bell, who was drafted into the U.S. Army and shipped out to training camp and service during World War II. Like many young couples impacted by the war, Wilma and Troy settled on the west coast, in the San Francisco Bay area. While Troy was overseas, Wilma and Leona worked at the shipyards in Richmond, Calif., providing much needed home labor toward the war effort. The women who built ships and planes and worked on the war effort became known as Rosie the Riveters; that role included Wilma and Leona.
Wilma and Troy lived their post-war life in California, where they raised their family of boys: Bill, born in 1942, and Jack, born in 1945. The Bells lived in the small town of Niles, Calif., which became conjoined with other small communities into the town known today as Fremont, Calif. Troy only had one job his entire post-war life, "sweating-it-out" working in a large steel mill factory, Pacific States Steel in Union City, Calif., the neighboring town to Niles. After their family was grown and when Troy retired, Wilma and Troy left California and moved back to their home community of Paris in the late 1970s.
Family was precious to Wilma, including her parents and grandparents. She had an uncanny ability to remember significant family dates. Not many people can accurately remember the dates their grandparents, parents and siblings passed away and at what age, but she could. She was a devout Christian who faithfully attended First Assembly of God Church in Paris for many years; she loved her church family. She served as a Sunday school teacher, was an avid Bible reader and was devoted to prayer.
While passing through her 90s, especially as her energy faded in recent years, she would often speak of her desire to be reunited in heaven with those precious loved ones who had gone on to eternity before her. Preceding her in death was her father, William Moore (1896-1983); her mother, Winnie Mae (1898-1988); and her sisters, Vestava, Leona and Emogene and husband Troy (1920-1991).
Wilma is survived by two sons, Bill Bell of Boise, Idaho, and Jack Bell of Exeter, Calif.; four granddaughters, Beth Miller and Brenda Dunn, both of Boise, and Colleen Montgomery and Melisa Bell, both of California; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 10 at Caulksville Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Maness officiating, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
.