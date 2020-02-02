Home

Wilma L. (Flurry) Case, 75, of New Blaine passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Russellville. She was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Delaware, Ark., to her parents, R.C. and Marie (Garrison) Flurry. She was a homemaker and a member of New Blaine Church of Christ. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlen Case; and a grandson, Noah.
She is survived by a daughter, Jessica Johnson and husband Daniel of Paris; two sons, Dana Case and wife Sherry and Donny Case and wife Michelle, both of New Blaine; a sister, Thelma Martin and husband J.L. of Dardanelle; 10 grandchildren, Alyssa, Emily, Aidan, Aaron and wife Caramey, Taylor and husband Jet, J.C. and wife Brooke, Alliyah, Meredith, Emberlee and Nayelli; and four great-grandchildren, Haigen, Holden, Harlen and Cooper.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Hickory Grove Cemetery, near Midway, with the Revs. Darian Downs and Jeff Miller officiating, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfunerlahomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 5, 2020
