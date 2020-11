Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilma Ezell

Wilma Ruth Ezell, 86, of Scranton died Nov. 1, 2020.

Funeral service was held Saturday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel with burial at McKendree Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Glenda Mallam, Wanda Yeats and Donna Finefrock; two brothers, Marvin and Herman Spicer; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



