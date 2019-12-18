Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Wynette Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wynette Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wynette Clayton Obituary
Wynette Clayton
Wynette Clayton, 83 of Paris passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Pottsville to her parents Norman and Golda (Rickman) White. She worked as a telephone operator while her husband was attending college. In 1971, they opened Tastee Freez in Paris, which they owned and operated for over nine years. She later worked as a cook in the cafeteria at Paris High School, where she always enjoyed interacting with the children. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles White.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Archie B. Clayton, Jr. of Paris; two daughters, Valerie Dawn Andrews and husband Roger of North Little Rock and Tonya Nicole Johnson and husband Brian of Subiaco; a son, Stanley Boyd Clayton of Paris; two sisters, Janan Holland and husband Carl of Atkins and Gayle Pelt and husband Don of Dardanelle; seven grandchildren, Bronson Ray Clayton, Melinda Jean Rapp, Travis Boyd Clayton, Trevor Dean Clayton, Cade Johnson, Carsyn Johnson and Carlie Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Clayton and Chance Rapp.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Paris, officiated by the Rev. Kenny Maness. Burial will follow at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris.
Published in Paris Express on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -