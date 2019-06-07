Cafer "Jeff" Genc passed away at the age of 66 on May 24, 2019 after a four-year battle with cancer. Jeff was a 22-year resident of the Parker area.

Jeff immigrated to the United States from Turkey when he was 11 years old. After living in New York for a few months, he moved to Chicago, where he was immersed in the culture. He quickly became a huge Chicago sports fan, loving the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, and of course, the Cubs.

After his high school years, he wanted to give back to the country that has already given so much that he joined the United States Marines. With his many travels with the military, he ended up in California and met his future wife, Rosemary. After living in California for many years and working as a tree trimmer, he moved back to Chicago to help with his father.

After having two sons, he decided that Chicago was not the ideal place to raise a family and moved his entire family to the Parker area. Here he was highly involved in local sports, volunteering and attending many events. He became very involved in many children's lives, being a father figure that many were missing.

He became a widower 2008. Jeff was always very generous and was willing to give when others were in need. He loved so many friends he made throughout his life and he loved everything that Parker has done for him and his family. Six years later he remarried, he spent over four years married to his new wife Laurie.

Jeff will be carried on in memory by his two sons Zafer and Javan, his daughters-in-law Karina and Heather, his grandchildren Ibrahim, Zarina, June, his wife Laurie, and many other family and friends he made along the way. Published in Parker Pioneer from June 7 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary