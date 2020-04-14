|
Cecil Loren James
Nov. 19, 1958 to Feb. 18, 2020
Cecil Loren James, 61, of Clayton, Oklahoma passed away from this life on February 18th, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Cecil was born on November 19th, 1958 to Ellis Edgar James Jr. and Margaret Cox James in Globe, Arizona. He worked most of his life as a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars.
Cecil is survived by his son, Joshua James and wife Nicole of Fresno, California; daughter, Katrina James of Fresno, California; partner of 19 years, Roberta Parsons and children, Julia Kirkland of Stigler, Ok, Cristle Moore of Stigler, Ok, Adrian Muncrief of Fort Smith, Ar, Russell Parsons of Stigler, Ok, and Bonnie Parsons of Warner, Ok; brothers, Ellis James and wife Nancy of Banning, California, Paul James and wife Dori of Mesa, Arizona, David James and wife Dawn of Parker, Arizona, and Robert "Wes" James of Clayton, Oklahoma.
Cecil is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Margaret James; daughter, Tera Marie James; sister, Tenita Ritter; and brother, Ronnie Waltrip.
Cremation services are being provided by McCarn Funeral Service of Talihina, Oklahoma.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020