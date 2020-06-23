Clyde Herman Cornelius
Sept. 5, 1935 to May 31, 2020
Clyde Herman Cornelius, 84, of Parker, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Estrella Rehab Center in Avondale, Ariz. Clyde was born in West DePere, Wis. on Sept. 5, 1935 to Eastman Cornelius and Ellen (Moore) Cornelius. He married Betty L. (Eddy) Cornelius on June 22, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nev. They had one son, Clyde Cornelius Jr., and one grandson, Thomas Cornelius. Clyde is survived by a sister, Yvonne Honea of Van, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Clyde, a member of the Oneida Tribe of Indians in Wisconsin, was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Lillian Bischoff, Leila Carson and Caroleen Skenandore; and four brothers, Carl Cornelius, Clifford Cornelius, Eastman Cornelius and Orville Cornelius.
Clyde had an illustrious life and career. He graduated from Freedom High School in Freedom, Wis., in 1955. He would earn a Bachelor's Degree is Commercial Business in 1957 from Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kan. Upon graduation, his first assignment was the Area Office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Phoenix, Ariz.
In 1958, Clyde was drafted and served two years in the U.S. Armed Forces. He was stationed in Germany. After his discharge, he returned to the Phoenix Area Office and resumed his career with the BIA. Over the years, he transferred six times to different states for his civil service career.
After 33 years, he retired from the civil service in November, 1990. He moved his family for the last time and returned to work for a few years with the Quechan Indian Tribe in Yuma and the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker.
Clyde loved to fish, hunt, travel, gamble at casinos, watch sports, and, when younger, to go boating and skiing. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. However, he also supported the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His fishing skills came from the old school fishermen of his youth. He said, "Fishing was in their blood and his." He was happy to see his family carry on the Oneida traditions.
Clyde had a wonderful sense of humor, and he loved Mexican cuisine, the desert and his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Watch for the announcement and a flyer.
Condolences may be sent to the following e-mail: Mohavebeader@gmail.com.
Sept. 5, 1935 to May 31, 2020
Clyde Herman Cornelius, 84, of Parker, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Estrella Rehab Center in Avondale, Ariz. Clyde was born in West DePere, Wis. on Sept. 5, 1935 to Eastman Cornelius and Ellen (Moore) Cornelius. He married Betty L. (Eddy) Cornelius on June 22, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nev. They had one son, Clyde Cornelius Jr., and one grandson, Thomas Cornelius. Clyde is survived by a sister, Yvonne Honea of Van, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Clyde, a member of the Oneida Tribe of Indians in Wisconsin, was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Lillian Bischoff, Leila Carson and Caroleen Skenandore; and four brothers, Carl Cornelius, Clifford Cornelius, Eastman Cornelius and Orville Cornelius.
Clyde had an illustrious life and career. He graduated from Freedom High School in Freedom, Wis., in 1955. He would earn a Bachelor's Degree is Commercial Business in 1957 from Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kan. Upon graduation, his first assignment was the Area Office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Phoenix, Ariz.
In 1958, Clyde was drafted and served two years in the U.S. Armed Forces. He was stationed in Germany. After his discharge, he returned to the Phoenix Area Office and resumed his career with the BIA. Over the years, he transferred six times to different states for his civil service career.
After 33 years, he retired from the civil service in November, 1990. He moved his family for the last time and returned to work for a few years with the Quechan Indian Tribe in Yuma and the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker.
Clyde loved to fish, hunt, travel, gamble at casinos, watch sports, and, when younger, to go boating and skiing. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. However, he also supported the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His fishing skills came from the old school fishermen of his youth. He said, "Fishing was in their blood and his." He was happy to see his family carry on the Oneida traditions.
Clyde had a wonderful sense of humor, and he loved Mexican cuisine, the desert and his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Watch for the announcement and a flyer.
Condolences may be sent to the following e-mail: Mohavebeader@gmail.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.