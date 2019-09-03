|
|
In Loving Memory of Erma Penunuri Diaz
Aug. 24, 1935 to Aug. 22, 2019
Erma was born Aug. 24, 1935 in Parker, Ariz. She was a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, and is of Chemehuevi descent. Her parents were the late Ramon and Rita Penunuri of Parker. She met and then married Robert Diaz and moved to California and had her family of seven. Later, she moved back home to Parker until the day of her passing. Erma enjoyed working on yard at home, where she spent many hours. She also enjoyed her favorite TV programs, including "Wheel of Fortune," "Jeopardy," and all the old Western movies. She also enjoyed playing at the casino. She will be dearly missed and loved by all her friends and family.
She is survived by her children: Olga Hilario from California, Robert Diaz from Parker, Ariz.; Susan Diaz from Whitter, Calif.; and Brian and Gail Diaz, also from Parker, Ariz. She was preceded by her children, Robert Bates and Andrew Diaz. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Paulina Veloz, Melinda Bates, Arthur Bates, Robert Amador, Omar Hilario, Eva Garza, Sal Hilario, Vanessa Van Mysen, Isaiah Diaz, Frank Gebhardt, Frajolie Gebhardt, Tiffany Ocha, Raymond T. Ocha II, Bo Anthony Ocha, Tony Sanchez, Rene Sanchez, Brent Diaz, Gabriel Diaz, Taylor Espinoza and Ryan Espinoza. She also had 31 great grandchildren.
Her siblings are as follows: her brothers, the late Efern Penunuri, the late Raymond Penunuri, the late Ruben Penunuri, the late Frank Penunuri, the late Richard Penunuri, and the late Larry Penunuri. Her sisters included the late Ester Penunuri and the late Isabel Hernandez. She is survived by her sister, Frances Marquez.
Funeral services for rosary and viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Parker Funeral Home. From 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, church services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Joshua Avenue, with burial to follow at the Parker Cemetery. Lunch will be announced after.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019