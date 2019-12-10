|
|
Juanito "Nito" Gonzales
Jan. 18, 1954 to Sept. 7, 2019
Juan passed away Sept. 7, 2019 in San Diego, Calif. after a short illness. Juan grew up in Brawley, Calif. At the age of 13, he learned how to play the drums.
Playing music was his passion. He joined numerous bands in the Brawley area. As he got older, he played with bands in Parker. This is where he met his loving wife, Margaret, in June of 1993 while playing at the Red Pony. By November of that year, they had tied the knot.
After he married, he continued playing music. Margaret would go along to video his performances. One of his favorite places to play was the Yearly Cattle Call weekend in Brawley. Here, he played backup band for Little Joe and the Familia, Tierra and other famous bands.
Juan also loved to write his own music. His favorite styles of music, to sing and to play, were oldies and Tex Mex.
Juan had many friends throughout his life. He was known for his sense of humor.
He and Margaret were not blessed with children, but they had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He enjoyed playing at their birthdays and weddings as gifts to them.
Juan is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, his brother Joaquin, sister Rosalia, his godchildren, Genesis and Chelsea; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him very much.
I will always love you
My only regret is that if I had known
That the last time I saw you
Would be the last time I saw you,
I would have hugged you a little tighter,
Told you I loved you a little louder,
And stayed by your side a little longer.
My mind knows that you are gone,
But my heart will never accept it.
I miss you so much.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019