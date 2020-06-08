Jean Summers

Dec. 22, 1919 to May 26, 2020



The world lost a special matriarch on May 26, 2020, but heaven gained her beautiful presence! 100 years of life and love well-lived, enjoy your next cup of coffee or glass of wine for Grandma Jean!



In loving memory, at the age of 100 years old, Jean Summers (a wonderful, caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother) passed away to be with her husband of 42 years, Bill, and other close relatives who have gone before her.



She leaves behind her daughter, Donna Hale, and son, Bill Summers (Esther); and caring grandchildren Brandon and Shane (Crystal); loving former daughter-in-law Patricia (David) and granddaughters Crystal, Jennifer, and Julie Summers; and great granddaughter Tayler; along with many wonderful family members and friends who have had the incredible opportunity to cross Jean's path. Up until she was 96, Jean loved to play bingo and slot machines and also enjoyed occasionally playing the horses.



Jean was the kindest and most considerate sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, to many relatives she left behind in California, Arizona, New York and Missouri. Jean loved her family unconditionally.



Her biggest and most recent event was celebrating her 100th birthday in Parker, Ariz. with many friends and family. She was excited to have lived to be 100 years old as Dad always said she would reach this milestone because of her daily exercise, eating right, and very limited alcohol (special occasions only).



Jean will be missed, leaving a large void in all our lives. All of us who knew her were blessed to have known her and we will miss her beautiful smile, her loving personality, her generous nature, and the best mother, grandmother, aunt and fried anyone could ever ask for.



Love you, Mom.



