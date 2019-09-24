|
Larry Allan Starr Sr. passed away at his home, in Parker, on September 7, 2019, he was 72 years old. Larry was born on September 12, 1946 in Needles, California to Dorothy Jean and Lester Starr. He was one of three children, he grew up with two sisters, Loretta and Linda.
While Larry did have a position in the maintenance department at La Paz Regional Hospital, his lifelong career, and calling, was as a firefighter for Parker Fire Department. He dedicated 50 years of his life to the department, and to the Town of Parker. He was a fireman with them from 1969 up until his passing. He simply did not want to retire. Larry also served as both the Assistant Chief and Chief at Parker Fire Department. Larry had many certificates, awards, and commendations during his career but, accolades were not what he was about. His life was dedicated to helping others and saving lives, without a thought as to his own.
Larry loved Parker, Arizona, both the river and the surrounding desert. He appreciated the natural beauty here and it is only fitting that he was laid to rest in Parker Cemetery, with a view of P Mountain off in the distance. Larry liked to learn. He was an avid reader of non-fiction books and liked to collect small rocks out in the desert and look up what kind each of them was.
Larry was also a family man, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also a good friend and a co-worker you could count on. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Jean Starr; his children: daughter, Jackie Renee (Matt) Leseman, son, Larry A. Starr, Jr., daughter, Alicia Starr, son, Larry D. Hanaway, and son, Matthew (Alicia) Starr; 10 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karla Jean Starr.
Services for Larry were held on September 14th, 2019 and were entrusted to Colorado River Funeral Services.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019