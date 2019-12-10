|
Laura Mae Farrow
Dec. 5, 1925 to Nov. 22, 2019
In loving memory of Laura Mae Farrow.
Laura was called home Nov. 22. She was born on Dec. 5, 1925. Her parents Byron and Novell Caldwell of Fort Worth, Texas.
Laura leaves behind here loving husband John and her many friends.
Laura was a very kind and loving person and was a blessing to all who knew her. Laura and John spent many years together and traveled between their home in Overguard, Ariz. and their winter home in Bermuda Palms in Earp, Calif.
Services were held at the Bermuda Palms Community Center Nov. 25.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019