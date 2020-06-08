LeRoy James Shontz
1963 – 2020
LeRoy James Shontz, 57, of Parker Arizona, passed away on May 15, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ.
LeRoy was born in Blythe, CA on March 18, 1963, son of the Walter Eugene Shontz (Elizabeth) and Katherine Lou (Pusich) Roy (Robert). He is survived by his spouse, Marion Danielle (Hendrix) Shontz, and son, Bryant Oliver Stephen Shontz (Jessica). LeRoy was expecting the arrival of his first grandchild, Olivia James Shontz in mid-August. He is also survived by his sister Jana Christine (Shontz) White and brother Walter Charles Shontz (Regina) and sister-in-laws, Tammy (Hendrix) Thorn, Leean (Hendrix) Mendoza (Rodney) and numerous nieces and nephews, Roberta Sue Hoffman, Zebulyn Zynda (Kelsey), Heather (Page) Openshaw (Samuel), Thomas Shontz (Jillian), Megan (Zynda) DiCarlo (Vincent), Garrett Ponce (Ashley), Amanda Shontz, Sarah Shontz, Jenna Thorn, Walter Ruben Shontz, LeRoy also has 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews.
During his time as a Parker High School student, LeRoy played football all four years, being named to the All-Conference and All-State first teams both his Junior and Senior years. He was named to the Senior All-Star team. In addition, he participated in Wrestling and ran Track during his Junior and Senior Years. LeRoy was awarded with High Distinction awards for academics in Wood Shop; Social Studies; and Spanish, which he became fluent in as his second language. This he did specifically for the purpose of being able to communicate with the mother of his best friend, Aaron Escorza. LeRoy also served as his Senior Class President. LeRoy would parlay his love of football into an earned full-ride athletic scholarship to play football at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Transferring to the University of Arizona, he would go on to earn a BA in Secondary Education, followed up by earning a MA in Secondary Education from Northern Arizona University, before receiving his Educational Doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2002, from Nova Southeastern University, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
LeRoy served as a mentor, teacher, coach, administrator, for twenty two years until he had to medically retire from Parker High School in 2013 due to end-stage renal disease. His years at Parker High School included: seven years in the classroom. He taught English-as-a-Second Language (ESL); Spanish I; developing the teacher guide and instructional content for what would be the foundation for the Bronc Time program; Arizona Studies; World History; American History and Government. He coached Freshman Football, JV Football, Varsity Football, Track and Field, and even did a one year stint as Cheer Sponsor when no one else was willing to take it on. LeRoy twice coached in the Arizona All-Star game for football; he was twice voted, Parker High School Teacher-of-the-Year; he served as a class sponsor, Student Council Advisor, Interact Club Advisor, Bronc Time Coordinator, and Chairman of the North Central Association Accreditation Team at Parker High School. LeRoy went on to serve as Assistant Principal for two years before taking over as Principal, the position he served in for thirteen years. LeRoy also has taught for the University of Phoenix.
LeRoy's community activities have also reached well beyond the campus. As Principal of Parker High School, he served as an ex-officio member on the board of Parker High School Alumni Association; he is Past President of the Parker Area Historical Society; and Past President of the Parker Rotary Club, which included taking a group of Interact Club high school students into Mexico, providing volunteer work at an orphanage. In 2016, LeRoy was inducted to the PHS Alumni Wall of Honor.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Parker Elk's Lodge #1929, 716 S. Laguna Avenue, Parker, AZ. Family and friends are welcome to come share your favorite stories and memories.
LeRoy Shontz Memorial Fund
LeRoy was always known for his kind heart and love of sports, he always made sure that if a student wanted to play a sport, a financial burden would not stop them. If a student needed assistance, LeRoy would help in any way he could, whether it be purchasing a pair of cleats, providing funds for away game meals, school athletic insurance, etc. The LeRoy Shontz Memorial Fund hopes to continue his legacy. Contributions will help students with financial hardships to play the sports they would want to.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to mdhs19@yahoo.com via Venmo or a check can be mailed to Marion Shontz 1104 W 5th St. Parker, AZ 85344.
LeRoy has always proudly worn the PHS colors, where the sentiment of this loyalty can best be stated, "LeRoy bleeds Parker Broncs, blue and gold; some might also say he bled crimson and white for his love of The University of Alabama." Roll Tide!
