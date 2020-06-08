Pauline J. Viloria

Aug. 4, 1917 to June 2, 2020



Pauline J. Viloria was born Aug. 4, 1917 in Grants Pass Oregon. She passed away on June 2, 2020 at age 102 of natural causes at home surrounded by her family. She lived through two pandemics, the Spanish Flu, and COVID-19.



She married Marcelo Viloria on November 11, 1938. They moved from San Diego to Newberry Springs, Calif. in the early 1950s and raised the family of three daughters and six sons. She was proceeded in death by her sons, Marshall, Robert and Michael, and her husband of 63 years, Marcelo. They worked together in farming, janitorial, and in the ministry as they were Jehovah's Witnesses.



Her favorite color was purple. Her favorite pastime was reading and putting puzzles together.



She is survived by her children: Louise Cook, John Viloria, George Viloria, Frank Viloria, Ellen Metz, Marcella Hutchison and their spouses plus 25 Grandchildren, 71 Great Grandchildren, 38 Great-Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.





