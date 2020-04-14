|
Richard Burnett
Dec. 3, 1933 to March 19, 2020
Obituary for Richard "Dick" Burnett
By Dottie and Kristeen
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Richard "Dick" Burnett, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 86.
Dick was born on December 3, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. He moved with his family to Montebello, California, while his father was in the military. On November 11, 1951, he married Dorothy "Dottie" Block. They met in grammar school when Dick was 13 and Dottie was 11. They raised twin daughters, Kathleen and Kristeen.
Dick was in the manufacturing business and was the producer of the Acme/Olympic Juicer. In 1970 they opened High and Dry Boat Storage in Parker, Arizona, and later moved to Parker permanently in 1996.
Dick enjoyed golf, boating, water skiing, hunting and was a member of the Elks. He was survived by his wife, Dottie, of 68 years, his daughter, Kristeen, his grandson, Kyle, and his great granddaughters, Hailey and Emilee.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020