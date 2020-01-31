|
|
Richard passed away at his home in Parker Arizona on December 10, 2019, at the age of 57 years old.
Richard is the son of the late Chris and Cecilia Sandate. Husband to Ester McCabe. Loving father to son Richard Sandate "RC" (Christen) of Havasu Lake Calif. and daughter Valerie Trejo (Robert "Bobby") of Highland Calif. He also had five grandchildren – Aaron Trejo, Angel Sandate, Bryce Sandate, Riley Trejo, and Zachary Sandate. He had many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. He was a kind soul that touched many people.
Richard is survived by one brother, Raymond Sandate of Havasu Lake, Calif. and his sister Christina Sandate-De Leon (Mario) of Parker, Ariz. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who just loved the outdoors. He also loved all sports. Golf and football were top of the list, and his NFL team was the Minnesota Vikings.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020