Richard Olin "Rock" Cramer
July 8, 1950 to Jan. 19, 2020
Richard Olin Cramer (Rock), passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the age of 69.
Rock was born in Fullerton, Calif., July 8, 1950 to Marjorie L. Cramer and Verne L. Cramer. In 1958, the Cramer family moved to Riverside to work on their Chicken Ranch business. After Rock's graduation from Ramona High School in 1968, he joined the Marine Reserves and later transferred to the Army Reserves serving in the military intelligence division. Rock received a BA in Accounting and Economics from Claremont Men's College. He was quickly recruited by the Coopers and Lybrand Accounting Firm in Los Angeles.
In 1976, Rock decided to leave the corporate life and moved to Parker, Ariz. He was employed in the farming and trucking business when he developed a Farm Accounting software program and opened an accounting business specializing in farming. Rock was an active member of the Arizona Farm Bureau, AZFB Executive Committee, and Poston Rotary Club for many years. He received the Heritage Award in 2014 from Arizona Farm Bureau with Senator John McCain and State Senator David Gowan in attendance.
Rock owned and operated the Vicksburg farm from 1995 to 2006 receiving honors for high yield crops. After retiring, Rock devoted much of his time to golf, his favorite pastime, and always enjoyed a lively political discussion. He served on the Parker Hospital Medical Board, and the Legacy Foundation in Phoenix. He was active and well-known in the Parker community and was also an Elks Club member.
Rock married Rebecca Beal in 2015 and moved to Riverside, California, where he started a new family and chapter in his life. He joined the Canyon Crest Country Club where he spent most of his time playing golf, making new friends and relationships within the community.
Rock is survived by his wife, Rebecca; mother, Marge Cramer; brother, Todd Cramer (Mary); sister, Lora Cramer; nephews, Sean Cramer (Francesca), Kyle Cramer (Cherie); great-nephews, Jared, Leo and Luca; great-niece, Caitlyn; step-children, Heather O'Hara, Amity Brackett; step- grandchildren, Jacob Brackett and Kaitlyn O'Hara.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Parker Elks Lodge, BPOE 1929, 716 S. Laguna Avenue, Parker, AZ 85344 on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020