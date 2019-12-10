|
Richard "Dick" Patrick
A graveside blessing will be held for Richard "Dick" Patrick at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Parker Cemetery. Dick was born and raised in Parker and attended Parker High School.
He was retired from Metropolitan Water District.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruth Patrick; brother Raymond Patrick; wife Carol Patrick; and his son Mike, who died in Vietnam.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Lynn Rogers of Cedar City and Pam Coppinger of Mancos, Colo. He is also survived by his nieces, Coni Volpe and Kelly Wilson of Parker and his nephew, Mitch Patrick of Cedar City.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019