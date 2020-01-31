Home

Miller Funeral Home
507 Scott St.
Folsom, CA 95630
(916) 985-2295
Rosalie Evelyn Collins


1937 - 2019
Rosalie Evelyn Collins Obituary
Rosalie Evelyn Collins
Nov. 24, 1937 to Dec. 22, 2019
Rosalie Evelyn Collins was born Nov. 24, 1937 and passed away Dec. 22, 2019. She was born in California and attended Lynwood Adventist Academy. Rosalie had a 35-year career with Bank of America and, in her years prior to retirement, she was a District Manager in Orange County.
Rosalie retired to Arizona, where she was active in Hospice and the Women's Club of Parker, Ariz, where she contributed her time and crafts to the annual Potpourri and was on the board for the scholarship program.
Rosalie travelled during her life and made friends everywhere she went. When her health started to decline Rosalie, moved to California with her daughter and son in-law, where she enjoyed visiting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her last few months were spent at a care home in Folsom, Calif. where she had friends and a small dog. Her room was known as the Pink Room.
Preceding her in death are her husband Joseph Collins, her son Cory Bustrum, her brother Walter Richards, and parents Walter and Sue Richards. Rosalie is survived by her sister and brother in-law, two daughters, two son in-laws, eight grandchildren and their spouses, four great grandchildren and several lifelong friends who were loved like sisters.
A graveside service will be held January 3, 2020, at Lakeside Memorial Lawn, 1201 Forrest Street Folsom Calif. Flowers may be sent to Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom CA, 95630. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Parker Arizona Women's Club Charity. Rest in Peace, Our Favorite Rose.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
