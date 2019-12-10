|
Sandra Kay Pierce
Feb. 8, 1948 to Sept. 25, 2019
Sandra Kay Pierce passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 8, 1948 in Dumas, Ark. to Jesse and Ruby Norris. The family moved to Parker, Ariz. in 1953, where Sandra attended Wallace Elementary School and Parker High School. She graduated from Parker High in 1966.
After graduation, she attended the University of Arizona and a business college in Dallas, Texas. She worked for Motorola in Phoenix and later returned to Parker, where she worked for both Western Auto and First National Bank.
Her son Daniel was born in 1980, and she met and married Kenneth Pierce in 1982. Together, the family relocated to Savannah. Ga., where Kenny was employed by International Filling Corporation. Two years later, they returned to Parker, where Kenny started K.P. Hay Hauling and Sandra went to work for APS. She loved her job there, and retired after 23 years when her love for politics and Arizona government had bloomed.
Sandra's love for the Town of Parker and the surrounding community resulted in her being appointed to the Town Council in 1994. She went on to serve as Mayor from 1996 to 1999, loving every minute on the job.
In 2008, Sandra was elected La Paz County District 1 Supervisor. She served in this capacity for four years. During her tenure as Supervisor, she tragically lost her only child. With the grief of his death, she decided not to run for reelection.
Sandra dedicated her life to her community and friends. She never met a stranger, and she went above and beyond for all. She brought her love of life to the many clubs, organizations, and committees to which she belonged, and they will miss her participation and vast knowledge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ruby Norris, and her son, Daniel. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Pierce and step-children Rocky (Robin) Pierce and Kim Pierce; brothers Vernon (Patti) Norris, Kerry (Rox Ann) Norris, and Charlotte (Leonard) Cox; step-parents Dora Norris and Tony Lopez; and her best friend since first grade, Coni Patrick Volpe. She also has several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who will forever miss their "Aunt Sandra."
There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Elks Lodge in Parker. The family cordially invites you to attend and share your love for this fabulous woman they have lost. She may be gone from our presence, but she will forever live in our hearts.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019