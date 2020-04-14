|
Thomas W. McGuire
Nov. 1, 1934 to April 5, 2020
Tom passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 5th, 2020 at the age of 85.
Tom was born Nov. 1, 1934 in Kaw City Oklahoma. He moved to Arizona in the early 1960's. He was employed as a rancher and later started his own farming business in the Parker Valley.
Tom was a fun, loving, joking man. He loved farming and roping with friends and family.
Tom is survived by his wife Cecilia. Sons Don, Steve, Jerry and Scott and daughter Delci McGuire.
Tom has 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many niece and nephews.
Tom has six siblings. Sisters Rosetta Mess and Alma Cochran, and brothers George, Ken, Rick and Harold McGuire.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made to any of the following organizations. Kingman FFA (Kingman High School), Parker FFA (Parker High School) or Yavapai County 4-H Expo .O. Box 513 Dewey, Az. 86327.
Published in Parker Pioneer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020