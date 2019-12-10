|
Virginia Faye Payne
Sept. 27, 1939 to Oct. 18, 2019
Virginia Faye Payne, nee Schwartzmann (Barnes, McBeath) passed away Oct. 18, 2019 peacefully at home with her husband of 39 years, Douglas H. Payne Sr. at her bedside. Virginia was born Sept. 27, 1939 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Virginia was the oldest of five children born to John R. Schwartzmann and C. Marian Cobb, both of whom preceded her.
She was raised in St. Louis, Mo., and then Tucson, Ariz., where she graduated from high school before attending and graduating from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Calif. There, she married Gary Barnes and had her only son, Lance Richard Barnes. She divorced Gary and married Jack McBeath before again divorcing and marrying a retired LAPD detective and private investigator, Douglas H. Payne Sr. Virginia became the stepmother to Douglas's four children: Caroline, Douglas, Sharon, and Deena.
Virginia is survived by her sisters, Mary Rubin (Howard) and Martha Schwartzmann; and her brothers Jim Schwartzmann (Diane) and Paul Schwartzmann (Paula). She is also survived by her children, Lance Richard Barnes (Angela), Douglas Payne Jr. (Kelly), Caroline Agular (Rosendo) and Sharon Payne. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deena Payne and granddaughter Sarah Barnes. Virginia is survived by grandson Ian Barnes (Jenelle), granddaughter Laura Barnes, grandson Tyler LeFevre (Kayla), grandsons Ramon Estrada and Dominic Estrada; granddaughters Megan Welch and Kara Welch. Seven great grandchildren with two new ones due in February and March of 2020. Virginia also has many nephews, nieces and extended family still residing in Michigan.
Virginia loved animals, nature and sharing her knowledge. She was a schoolteacher for 41 years, teaching first in Compton, Calif. and then in Long Beach, Calif. before getting her own private investigator's license and competing with her husband as Angel Investigations. She returned to teaching after two years and taught at a private school in Riverside, Calif. before becoming the principal there.
Virginia's love for Arizona drew her and her husband, Douglas, to Parker, Ariz., where she returned to teaching and taught at LePera Elementary School for 19 years.
Her love for horses and dogs kept her actively involved in horse shows and dog shows throughout California and Arizona. She won a silver buckle at the 1996 La Paz County Fair on her show horse, and high point in Scottsdale, Ariz. two years in a row. She enjoyed showing her Australian Shepherds and Pugs and made many friends along the way.
Virginia was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of Colonial Dames, holding many state and local offices including president of her chapter in 1997 and 2007.
Douglas and Virginia moved to Kingman, Ariz. in 2009 after she retired from teaching. She became active in the Kingman Presbyterian Church, singing with her husband in the choir. They became members of the Kingman Social Club. She volunteered at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts for four years.
A graveside service was held Oct. 26, 2019 at the Parker Town Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced in Kingman, where Virginia lived with her horses, dogs, cats, one goat, and 16 finches on a one-acre ranch. In lieu of flowers, please remember the Joan & Diana Hospice Home in Kingman or your local Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
