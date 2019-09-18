|
|
Wayne K Brunskill
Nov. 24, 1961-Sept. 1, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Wayne. Born in California, his family was the fifth family to purchase property on Lakeside 5. They eventually opened a go kart track upriver where Wayne began racing and wrenching. As a mechanic,Wayne worked on cars, boats, personal watercrafts, and motorcycles. Rescuing his customers and his friends on land and water. His mantra- where there's Wayne, there's a way; never stranded, just delayed.
Wayne had helped a lot of people over the years. But there were those who didn't have the means to help themselves and, regardless of their position in the community, Wayne looked after them. Working on their vehicles or bikes and not asking for anything in exchange. On Oct. 12, 2018 Wayne lost everything he owned except a cell phone and a pair of shorts.
The fire swept through his garage and home, giving his parents and his longtime girlfriend of 20 + years and himself only 4 minutes to get to safety. Wayne saved us then ran back into the fire after realizing his father's wallet was still in their fifth wheel trailer. Wayne emerged from the Flames with no injury. Wayne always considered the needs of others before thinking of himself.
A few years ago, a friend who had two small children didn't have any money or food. Wayne emptied his cupboards refrigerator and freezer giving the food to his friend and giving her all his cash for milk and diapers. One of his closest friends was in desperate need of immediate medical attention but wouldn't go because he so disliked our Hospital. Hearing this from a third-party, Wayne stopped what he was doing picked up his friend in his Caddy and 120 miles an hour and 15 minutes later had him at Havasu Regional Hospital and, by doing so, saved his life.
Wayne was a loving and caring son protective and loving brother. He forever loved his girlfriend admired by his friends and was a highly respected mechanic to his customers. Wayne touched the lives of all who have ever known him. His death will not soon be forgotten. We all have lost a great treasure. The man with striking blue eyes whose laughter was contagious, names and phrases he would give to certain situations. Wayne "GET OFF MY LAWN" Brunskill.
Our light our strength our love.
A memorial will be held Saturday, Nov. 9th at his property on Lakeside 5. Information regarding the memorial will be made public within the next two weeks. You can contact Debbie or Wendy.
When you are so loved and greatly missed.
We are blessed to have known you.
External peace Wayne !
Debra Allen
Published in Parker Pioneer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019