Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Sterner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph "Billy, B.J. or Joe" Sterner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph "Billy, B.J. or Joe" Sterner Obituary
William Joseph Sterner
AKA Billy, B.J., or Joe
March 5, 1962 to July 4, 2019

William Joseph Sterner passed away due to complications from congestive heart failure. He had been staying with his mother in Eugene, Ore. for the last two years.

He was a cement finisher by trade and enjoyed sports of all types.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Alfred Sterner and his stepson, Justin Lenhart. His sister, Jane Ann Sterner, has been missing since 1983.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Kay Lehman Bowman; his daughter, Julia-Rae Lenhart; brothers Shell, Jay and Kyle Lehman; step brothers Denny, Kenny and Kirk Dye; and his step sister, Dixie Dye.

Other survivors include step children Damian Lenhart, Nicole Sutton, Cyrstal Lowery, and Robert Lowery and their mother, ex-wife Lori Lowery; step grandchildren Jacob and Alexis Dalton and Seth and Isaiah Lenhart; and ex-wife Rhonie Lenhart
Published in Parker Pioneer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -