William Joseph Sterner
AKA Billy, B.J., or Joe
March 5, 1962 to July 4, 2019
William Joseph Sterner passed away due to complications from congestive heart failure. He had been staying with his mother in Eugene, Ore. for the last two years.
He was a cement finisher by trade and enjoyed sports of all types.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Alfred Sterner and his stepson, Justin Lenhart. His sister, Jane Ann Sterner, has been missing since 1983.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Kay Lehman Bowman; his daughter, Julia-Rae Lenhart; brothers Shell, Jay and Kyle Lehman; step brothers Denny, Kenny and Kirk Dye; and his step sister, Dixie Dye.
Other survivors include step children Damian Lenhart, Nicole Sutton, Cyrstal Lowery, and Robert Lowery and their mother, ex-wife Lori Lowery; step grandchildren Jacob and Alexis Dalton and Seth and Isaiah Lenhart; and ex-wife Rhonie Lenhart
Published in Parker Pioneer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019