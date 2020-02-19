|
Alice Marie Haynes, 85, passed away peacefully February 11, 2020 in hospice care after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. She was born in New York City on May 31, 1934. Her father August Sandi, was born Auguste de Sandigliano in a village near Torino, Italy. Her mother, Sophie Rubbert, was born in Cologne, Germany.
Alice grew up in New York's Upper East Side across from Central Park where she often played, even after dark. Her father worked nearby as maitre d' at the Madison Hotel. In 1946 Alice moved to Westbury, NY on Long Island where her father purchased a large eighteen room estate, converted it to a restaurant, and named it 'The Westbury Manor'. This restaurant is still in business and thriving to this day.
As a young adult, Alice attended Cortland State Teachers College in upstate New York where she met and married John Haynes, an engineering student at nearby Cornell University. After college she and her husband took up residence in Redwood City, California where they raised three children. Alice, always passionate about teaching and young children, became a successful preschool teacher and adult educator to young mothers who were starting families of their own. She was fondly remembered as 'Teacher Alice' throughout the community.
Later on, Alice and John moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where they remained permanent residents to this day. They both quickly embraced the local lifestyle and appreciation for southern hospitality. Alice loved to host and became renowned for her neighborhood parties with family and friends.
Alice was also world traveler. She and her husband visited many countries together across six continents. That said, New York City was her destination of choice. During the remaining portion of her life Alice made several trips to the 'Big Apple' to absorb the memories of her youth. To this day there is bench bearing her name in a Central Park playground where she spent innocent moments roller skating as a child.
Alice will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and fun grandmother. She is survived by her husband John, son John 'Chip' Haynes (Teresa), daughters Susan Haynes Belt (A.J. III), Cathy Haynes Page, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Contributions can be made To Duke Eye Center in support of the research on retinal disease by Dr. Cynthia Toth.
Published in The Park Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 14, 2020