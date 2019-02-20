|
|
Andrew Wesley O'Pry, age 72, a native of Foley, AL and a resident of Fairhope, AL passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. O'Pry was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a pilot during the Vietnam War, after serving his country he continued to fly as a commercial pilot and also started his own business, he was a 1968 graduate of Auburn University.
He is preceded in death by a son, Paul O'Pry.
Survivors include his wife, Jane O'Pry of Fairhope, AL; children, Andrew O"pry, Jr. of Alaska and David O'Pry of Fairhope, AL; a sister, Rebecca (Keith) Davis of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Drew O'Pry and J.B. O'Pry; nieces; nephew; other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Magnolia Springs on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00am.
Inurnment will follow at Alabama State Veterans Cemetery.
