Axtin Joseph Rummel


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Axtin Joseph Rummel Obituary
Axtin Joseph Rummel

Axtin Joseph Rummel, beloved son of Amber Rider and Jex Rummell came into this world peacefully sleeping on March 11, 2019 weighing 1 lb 1oz. He is survived by his grandparents Joe and Brandy Rider, Xandria Salonen and Terry Loiselle, Mark Rummel and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will always know of Axtin's spirit. He may not be with them but he will not be forgotten. We would like to thank you for all of the love and positive energy that has been sent to our healing family.

Our lives were so touched by Axtin's struggle to be here and we are thankful for the few precious moments we had with him. Those we've held held briefly in our arms will be forever held in our hearts.
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 17, 2019
