Bernard John "BJ" Dingman Jr.
October 3, 1940 – September 22,2019
Bernard John "BJ" Dingman Jr, 78, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Park City, Utah and formerly Naples, Florida, passed away on September 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a valiant year-long battle with brain cancer (GBM).
BJ was born October 3, 1940 to the late Bernard and Claire Dingman in Houghton, Iowa, the only son and middle child among six sisters. He graduated from Regis College in Denver, Colorado, the city where he met his beloved surviving wife of almost 55 years, Michele "Missy" (nee Lehr). BJ and Missy raised their four children with patience, love and humility: Lisa (Al) McGowan, B John, III, Anne (Don) Wood and Brian (Laura) and his cherished grandchildren: Trey, Kelly, Megan, Emma, Ella, Jack, William, Carter, and Grace. He is also survived by his devoted sisters: Mary Ann (late Bernie) McGuire, Carol (Norman) Forster, Jeanne (Greg) Pieper, Dorothy (Mike) McLaughlin, and Margaret (John) Rector.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Laura (Jeffrey) Stuffings.
BJ was a successful business executive and had a great zest for life; his most treasured moments came from spending time with his cherished children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed running marathons, hiking, skiing, golfing and smoking a good cigar! He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with the Lord.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.
Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery in Houghton.
Friends are invited to a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be designated for cancer research at Mayo Clinic or a . Memorials to the Mayo Clinic can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to: Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Park Record from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12, 2019