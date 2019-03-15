|
Bridget Kelly Sullivan
Oct 1, 2002 - March 10, 2019
On March 10, 2019, Bridget Kelly Sullivan took flight with the angels. She was surrounded by her family at home. Defying all odds, "Bridgey" lived a big life filled with love and adventure despite her challenges with Aicardi Syndrome.
She was born on October 1, 2002, in Salt Lake City to Kathleen (Kate) Thibodeau Sullivan and Kerry William Sullivan. A lifetime athlete at the National Ability Center, Bridgey was the first participant in the hippotherapy program at the age of three. Her love of horseback riding continued throughout her life. With the NAC she also engaged in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, boating, canoeing, high ropes course, archery, cycling, and aquatics. Bridgey was a member of the NAC's softball team in the Miracle League. In addition, she and her family rode for "Bridgey's Tandem Team" in the Summit Challenge each year. Bridgey spent her whole life in the Park City School District. She was super social and loved her friends, many of whom were classmates from the age of three. Although non-verbal, she communicated clearly with varying shrieks of delight...or otherwise, and she affectionately blew kisses. She was a little flirt who adored the boys. She liked to sing, "My Favorite Things." A foodie, Bridgey was known to devour an entire quiche from Windy Ridge, and she had a true appreciation for avocados. She laughed at the scary parts in movies; her favorites were Moana and Frozen. Like most, she relished opening presents. Bridgey enjoyed rolling the dice and playing the game Left, Right, Center. She delighted in camping and was a good traveller. She had a self-soothing talent for pipsqueaking magazine pages with her thumb.
Bridgey summered at Great Sacandaga Lake in the Adirondacks, with her extended family, spending her days on the dock and in the boat. She absolutely thrived in the boat, her preferred position facing the wake with eyes on the waves. She enjoyed the humming of the engine and the bumps of the chop alike.
Bridgey's infectious smile will forever be imprinted on those who knew her. Her strength and her ability to create happiness in adversity was remarkable. She was a gift to all of us.
She is survived by her parents, her big sister, Corrine, her grandmother, Bonnie Thibodeau (Monroe, CT), her many aunts and uncles, and her more than twenty cousins from coast to coast. Grandparents who preceded her in death will welcome her in heaven: her "Pop" Bill Thibodeau, her "Pad," and Grandpa Sully.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. Visitation will take place at 12:00 PM until mass begins at 1:00 PM. Private burial following at Midway City Cemetery. There will also be a reception in Bridgey's honor at her favorite place: National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way, 4:30 PM-7:30 PM. All are welcome.
The Sullivan Sisters Scholarship Program has been established by the Sullivan family in honor of both Bridget and Corrine to recognize and assist Angel's Hands Foundation family members pursuing careers that will improve the quality of life for individuals living with rare or undiagnosed medical conditions. Donations can be made at angelshands.org/donate/. Please specify "Sullivan Sisters Scholarship" under "special instructions." Alternatively, donations may be made in Bridgey's memory to the NAC at discovernac.org.
Published in The Park Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 29, 2019