C. Richard Welsh
1935 - 2020
C. Richard (Dick) Welsh passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020 at the age of 85 in the mountain community he loved - Park City, Utah. Dick was born in New Hartford, NY. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1957 and traveled extensively as a management consultant for Ernst and Young. In retirement, he was active in community building, skiing and travel adventures with his beloved wife Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte of Park City; his son Gregory of Pleasanton, California; his daughter Kimberley Labertew and her husband Michael of Park City; as well as his five grandchildren- Christian, Jennica and Lexie of Park City; and Sarah and Emily Welsh of Washington state.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Make a Wish Foundation or The Summit Land Conservancy.

Published in The Park Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
