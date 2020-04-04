Home

More Obituaries for Calvin Cram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Todd Cram


1955 - 2020
Calvin Todd Cram Obituary

Calvin Todd Cram
December 30, 1955~March 30, 2020

Calvin Todd Cram, 64, of Park City, Utah, passed away on March 30, 2020. Todd was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 1955. Todd grew up as the only boy, among five sisters, and spent his whole life teasing them. Todd enjoyed being outside: football, waterskiing, snow skiing, snowboarding, hiking, motorcycle racing, camping, shooting. Todd served an LDS mission to South Korea and graduated from BYU with a degree in finance. He married Kelly Wasden in 1980 and together they raised five children. Although divorced, his family remained the central part of his life. They gave him purpose and joy. He loved nothing more than being surrounded by his large, loud family, playing and wrestling with his grandkids. Todd has been a staple of Park City since 1989, running his paint company, The Wall Painting, and enjoying a ski bum life. In the last few years, Todd overcame many challenges and enjoyed spending time reconnecting with his kids. He lived for deep conversations, good music, books, naps, and his dogs! His love for his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ encompassed everything he did. Despite trials, his testimony of the Savior never faltered.

He is survived by his children and their spouses Tristin and Brantley Eason, Kelton and Natalie Cram, Trevor and Tori Cram, Hayley and Garrett Richards, and Kace Cram, his mother, and step-father Mary Cram Jones and Kendall Jones, his ex-wife and friend Kelly Cram, thirteen grandchildren, five sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Del B. Cram, and grandson Beckham Cram. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Calvin at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 18, 2020
