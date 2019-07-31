|
Carol Pitkin, mom, Mimi, caregiver, volunteer, and sports fan died peacefully at the age of 76 on July 24th in Park City, UT. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Roy and Margaret Siegel, Carol was also the beloved sister of Curt Siegel.
Carol's passions started at an early age as a nationally recognized equestrian and accomplished golfer. She also loved to learn, earning her degrees at Denison University, the University of Buffalo with a Masters in English, and Buffalo State College with a Masters in Speech and Language Pathology. Sports would always be Carol's love; skiing at Holimont in Ellicottville, NY, tennis and swimming at Hickory Hill Swim and Tennis Club in Orchard Park, NY, and attending Buffalo Bills and Sabres games. In her later years, Carol continued golf in the ladies 9-hole league at Saddlebrook Golf Club in Tucson, AZ, and her fandom of sports teams, cheering on the Utah Jazz, "coaching" the Colorado Rockies, and watching hours of golf and tennis. Carol loved the arts and music, and she filled her homes with paintings and artwork. She created her own art in pencil drawings that earned awards at local shows. Carol was also an avid volunteer at the Buffalo Zoo in the docent program and at all her church homes in Orchard Park, Tucson, and Park City.
But above all else, Carol is most fondly remembered by her family for her kindness. She relished her role as mother to David "Bo" Pitkin and Kara Pitkin Brechwald, mother-in-law to Brian Brechwald and Allison Clark Pitkin, and grandmother to four boys, Keller, Owen, Clark, and Davis. She was also the caregiver of the family, often spending countless hours by the side of ailing family members. She truly showed us what it means to be present with the people you love.
Carol was loved most of all by her husband, Dave. They shared a great love as witnessed by the nightly letters they sent the four years they were apart while Dave served in the Army and Carol was at college. Although mourning the loss of their loving mom and grandmother, the family cherishes her long-anticipated reunion with the love of her life, her "darling" Dave, after 33 years apart.
A celebration of life for Carol is scheduled for Thursday, August, 8th at 4 p.m. at the Park City Community Church. Family and friends are also invited for a reception immediately following the service at Kara and Brian Brechwald's home, 4821 East Meadows Dr., Park City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Buffalo Zoo Docent Program.
Published in The Park Record from July 31 to Aug. 15, 2019