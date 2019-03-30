|
|
Clifford Albritton Potter
June 18th, 1970- March 20th, 2019
Clifford Albritton Potter, born June 18th, 1970, son of Carol Ann (Clifford) Potter and Charles Albritton Potter passed on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019. He fought the good fight, his course has ended, and he kept the faith. He was 48 years old.
Growing up in northern Michigan, on the hills of Caberfae Peaks, on Traverse City's West Bay, and at the farmhouse in Harrietta, Michigan, Clifford spent his later life in numerous international locations pursuing all the greatness that life had to offer, from London to New York, from Venice to Park City, from Paris to Boston, he was truly a international scholar and always a gentlemen.
Clifford's academic pursuits were profound. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Groton School in Groton, Massachusetts in 1988. Clifford then proceeded to study at the University of Michigan, with one term spent at London School of Economics. At the University of Michigan, he earned the honor of being an Angell Scholar for five consecutive terms. Following graduation from the University of Michigan, Clifford continued his academic studies as a student at Oriel College at Oxford University in England, where he pursued his Ph.D. in history. After Oriel College he moved to New York City, where he worked for JP Morgan bank and later in London, England at Prytania Group.
As a skier, he was always one of the fastest and most adventurous skiers on the hill. Learning to ski at Caberfae Peaks at a very young age, Clifford and siblings and friends drew every ounce of greatness from the hills of Caberfae. In later years, he could be found on the mountain in Vail, Park City, Val d'Isere, France, or any other peak where snow fell searching for the fastest line, the greatest jump, and the last bit of fresh powder. His zeal for the outdoors was evident in his love for the water as well, whether water-skiing behind the family Chris-Craft, flyfishing the many Colorado rivers, or in the sunfish sailboat, Clifford lived life to the fullest. Over the years, Clifford's athletic talents earned him numerous honors, he was a member of athletic teams at Groton School (especially the school's cross country running team, the Winged Hogs) and was team captain of the Groton School cross-country team on which he earned all-league honors, and was honored as captain of the Oxford ski team. His true love was skiing, forged on the hills of Caberfae Peaks, Clifford was an elegant and well-respected skier. In every facet of life, Clifford pursued all the greatness this world had to offer.
In addition, Clifford was an immediate friend and trusted confidant to all who met him. From Cadillac, Michigan to London, England and far beyond, Clifford spread joy and laughter to all who came into his orbit. From sharing the sights of his beloved Boston, to ensuring a friend knew all the best places to see in London, to sharing the latest victory for his treasured Wolverines, Clifford was a true and trusted friend who made the world a better place for others.
Clifford is survived by his mother Carol (Clifford) Potter, of Heber, Utah; father Charles Albritton Potter, of Ghiffia, Italy, brother Hugh Potter (Jodi), of East Lansing, Michigan; half-brothers Steven (Sarah) Donaldson of Great Barrington, Massachusetts and John Donaldson (Karen) of Las Vegas, Neveda; uncles Jim (Sue) Clifford of Park City, Utah, Jerry (Kathleen) Clifford of Grand Junction, Colorado, Jack Clifford of Gunnison, Colorado; nephews Drew and Lee Potter of East Lansing, Michigan, cousins Nikki and Fred Clifford; and countless other loved ones and friends around the world.
Clifford was preceded in death by his beloved sister Cammy (1969 – 2004). Together Cammy and Cliff were inseparable as children, skiing the hills of Caberfae and experience life across the world with abandon. They are together again, at peace and watching over us all with a warm heart and kind smile.
In lieu of a memorial service, the family is planning an international moment of reflection on the life and impact of Clifford Albritton Potter on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in your time zone. Where ever you are on this day and time, the family requests that you take a moment and pause to reflect on the life of Clifford in your own unique way.
