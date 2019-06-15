|
Cyndi Schwandt was just a few weeks away from turning 69 on July 11th when she died Monday, June 10th doing what she loved best, riding her bike on the trails in Park City. It was especially fitting that these were the very trails she pioneered to help create over the last 40 years, in the heart of the community she called home.
She was a force to be reckoned with, characterized by a quiet presence and unapologetic approach to life. The impact Cyndi made on the community will be forever remembered. Whether it was through her involvement as a Mountain Trails Ambassador, passion for the Adopt-A-Native Elder Program, or utilizing her masters degree in horticulture at Summit Community Garden, her love for Park City was apparent in her varied activities and avid volunteerism. She created a family that will miss her forever.
For those of you who knew Cyndi, she would hate being recognized as a National Champion Mountain Bike Racer, or for her achievements as one of the first women to compete at the professional level. In the winter, she traded her bike for Nordic skiing and could be found most days on the ski trails. In all seasons, she ate chocolate and wore purple. If we can't praise Cyndi for her athletic accomplishments, let us remember instead the impact she had on the women she mentored and taught through Team Sugar to mountain bike over the last 15 years, or the help offered to friends in need that was truly remarkable. Through overarching kindness and mentorship of others, she truly transformed lives.
Cyndi is survived by her 91 year old mother, Willi. Her baby brother, Tom and wife Amy, two nieces, Meghan and and Sara, and her cat, Jas. All share the same amazing last name, Schwandt. We will miss you Cyndi.
Her Park City Family and surviving relatives invite you to celebrate her life on Monday, June 17th. We will be holding a memorial ride, hike and social gathering beginning at 5:30pm at Mountain Trails Headquarters, located at 1665 Bonanza Drive, Park City. Keep and eye out on the Mountain Trails Facebook page or MountainTrails.org for more details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mountain Trails Foundation.
Published in The Park Record from June 15 to June 29, 2019