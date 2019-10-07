|
Cynthia Claire Callaway
"The purpose of life is to live it, to taste the experience to the utmost,
to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience."
After 15 years of showing doctors what fighting cancer really looks like, Cynthia Claire Callaway, at 53 years of age, lost her final battle on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by family and a few close friends.
The loss of this incredible woman will be felt by her husband, Christopher Callaway, her mother, Elizabeth McLaughlin, her father and step mother, Robert and Helen Freer, and her brother, James Freer and his family as well as many other family members and friends. Cynthia was preceded in death by her brother, David Freer.
Born in Livingston, New Jersey, Cynthia mostly grew up in New York and on Long Island and spent her summers in Cape May, New Jersey. She found her way to Park City in the late 80's after studying fashion in New York and pursuing a career in real estate. Although it took a little time to get the "city" out of the girl, she adapted to the mountain lifestyle and enjoyed skiing, mountain biking, golfing, fly fishing, the theatre and gardening. Cynthia also enjoyed international travel and constantly learning everything from world history to cooking methods to her own medical care. She loved being on the water, which eventually lead her to get her sailing Captain's license.
With her great business sense, it is no surprise that after working for several years at the Deer Valley Ski Resort, she had a successful career in the insurance industry running her own agency and then running a branch of Allstate Insurance Company in Utah and eventually becoming an Allstate regional manager in the state of Nevada. She was involved in the Park City community on many levels having served on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, the RAP - Cultural Grant Committee, the Hidden Creek HOA and the Park City Golf Classic Committee. Cynthia was also a member of The Park City Rotary Club and was part of Leadership Park City - Class 10.
Cynthia was determined not to let her illness define her and she was determined to live life on her terms; she lived a life full of love, adventure and unique experiences. She was strong beyond words and she will leave a large hole in our lives.
As she wished, Cynthia has been laid to rest at home in the Park City Cemetery. On her birthday, November 18, 2019, a celebration of her life will be held at Adolph's; please join us in celebrating this amazing woman.
Donations in her name may be made to either the Egyptian Theatre of Park City or the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in The Park Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, 2019