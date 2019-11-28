|
Daniel Robert Kotler
Sept. 25,1932 - Nov.25, 2019
Daniel Robert Kotler (DK), 87, passed away on November 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born on September 25, 1932 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Elizabeth and Robert Kotler. He was married to the love of his life, Carol Gardner Kotler.
He was an accomplished snow skier, yachtsman, world traveler, entrepreneur, and mentor to many. Dan founded Sport Court in 1974, pioneering an industry and later co-founded SnapLock Industries in 1990. He had a creative and inventive mind, changing the face of modular flooring. Dan served in the Army, as a paratrooper, during the Korean War. Dan and Carol resided in Salt Lake until 2009, when they relocated to Park City, surrounding themselves with a community of wonderful friends. Dan was a founding member of Temple Har Shalom where he served on the board of directors. He shared his zest for life and adventure with family and friends. His wit, humor, and larger than life personality will be missed by all who knew him.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Carol, His children, Leslie Pappas (Chris), Kerry Moller (Jorgen), Kelly Hires (Keith), John Solis, Blair Foote (Jason). Grandchildren: Tyler Sartin (Katrina), Adam Drost (Dunja), Paulina Ganung (Jordan), Nick Drost, Michael Sartin, Seaira Moller, Evan Pappas, Jeremy Sartin, Zoe True Foote. Great-Grandchildren: Quinn Snow Drost, Liam Hendrix Ganung, Wesley Sky Drost. Sister: Eleanor Parker (Becca and Missy).
He was preceded in death by his son Tony Osterman, daughter Kimberly Solis Kotler, and son-in-law Tom Wagner.
A memorial service was held at Temple Har Shalom, 3700 North Brookside Court, Park City, UT on Friday, November 29th at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in his honor to Temple Har Shalom.
Published in The Park Record from Nov. 28 to Dec. 13, 2019