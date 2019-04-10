|
Denis James Orton, or D.O., as he was simply known to many around here, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 3 at the Rocky Mountain Care facility in Heber due to complications from cancer. He was 65 years old. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice.
Born in Detroit, Mi. in 1953. Denis spent his youth in Michigan and southern Ontario. Soon after graduating from high school Denis moved to the beach towns of Los Angeles where he surfed, skated the Strand, and indulged his love of live music by attending as many club shows of local and national acts as he could. He also made several trips to Mammoth Mountain where he began to nurture a love for skiing.
Denis made the move to Park City in 1983 where he resided for the rest of life except for a brief time when he lived in Page, Az. In Park City, he worked as a lift operator at the resort so he could ski every day. He soon began to telemark and quickly became one of the best 3 pinners on the hill. During the summer, he played golf and fished. He loved Lake Powell and would spend weeks camping in remote areas accessible only by his beloved Ranger bass boat.
Denis is locally fondly remembered for his years bartending on Main St., first at the legendary Hula Bowl and later at Mileti's where he was the lead bartender for many years. He also worked at Park City Signs where he could express his artistic talent.
Denis retired and spent the final decade of his life at his house in Summit Park where he loved his wild birds, listening to KRCL in the early evenings outside on the "veranda", and satisfying his love of music by attending Phish and other bands' concerts and festivals literally from coast to coast. Denis was an incredibly personable guy and he had more friends than he could count. Denis is survived by his father, Robert, his sister, Diane and his many, many friends who will all miss him dearly.
Memories will be shared at the No Name saloon on Thursday April 18th from 4pm - 7pm.
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 24, 2019