Mr. Donald (Donny) Harold Wright
May 10, 1955 - October 1, 2019
Mr. Donald (Donny) Harold Wright, age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Atrium Health Hospital, Monroe, NC from congestive heart failure.
Donny (a triplet) was born May 10, 1955 in Stanly County, NC to Frances and the late John B. Wright. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1978 and has remained a loyal Tar Heels fan.
After college he worked for Eastern Airlines before moving to Park City, Utah and working for Deer Valley Ski Resort. Later Donny owned and operated Husky Pool and Spa and lived in Park City for over 30
years where he met his partner of 28 years, Cathy Downs and her daughter Carrie whom he loved dearly. He embraced becoming Carrie's Daddy and became a strong advocate for persons with disabilities. Donny loved working the Special Olympics Ski Program and with the Palisades Pals group who provided camping and recreational opportunities for persons of all ages with special needs.
Donny always had Siberian Husky dogs by his side in Utah and they went everywhere with him. He completed his world by raising and loving Husky puppies and, as a "dog whisperer" because of his special bond with Huskies, and all dogs/animals. He also loved to do the "hunt" each year (especially for Elk) and guided many hunting groups.
Donny returned to NC in 2012 to lovingly care for his mother, Frances and reconnect with old friends...He will be remembered for his zest of life, always ready for adventure and his kind and loving heart.
If you would like to make a donation, we believe Donny would suggest the Five P Minus Society, which provides education and support for families and professionals for those with Cri du Chat Syndrome at FivePMinus.org.
Published in The Park Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, 2019