Elaine Donnelly Emmert
March 20, 1935 - Elaine spent the last 18 years of her life in her beloved River Birch Court home in Park City, Utah, with her wonderful neighborhood friends and her cat Beckham.
Elaine's passions were her home that was decorated museum-style with her collections that ranged from China figurines to her beautiful had-crafted sculptures fashioned from tree roots, acorns and mushrooms, she also loved gardening with Beckham ever present at her side.
She loved games and musical toys and anything that would bring a smile to your face.
She loved the children of the neighborhood and would pass out frozen chocolate popsicles and candy whenever they came by (and that was often). It wouldn't be Elaine if she didn't have a Jordan almond in her mouth!
Elaine will be missed by her brother Will Lange and sister-in-law Suzie Weir, nieces, Piper and Willow Lange, of Park City, her daughters Sharon Justus and Debbie Emmert of Pittsburgh, PA and numerous caring friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Caroline Lange and her husband Ed Emmert all of Pittsburgh, PA.
Elaine passed away peacefully on Good Friday with her Bible on her lap and a smile on her face. Her circle was complete at 85 years old.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer once we can all share hugs and stories at a distance less than 6 feet!
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 29, 2020