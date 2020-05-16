|
Elliott Willard Evans Jr. (Bill)
June 20, 1945 - May 8, 2020
Skiing down a fresh powder slope, hiking in the Uintas, building a cabin in Alpine Acres, walking on the beach in Mazatlan, traveling the world, meeting and loving all whom he met, Bill Evans was in his element in this world. Bill was kind, bright, independent, generous, and a gentle man in the truest sense. There was no one who had a brighter smile or a more unconditional hug than Bill.
Bill Evans was born in Salt Lake City to Aline and Elliott W. Evans on June 20, 1945. He attended East High School and the University of Utah and graduated in 1968 with a BS degree in economics. During college Bill worked for Kennecott Copper and eventually became an industrial engineer. He worked for Mountain Fuel, and retired as the Director of Regulatory Affairs for Questar Gas. After retiring, Bill continued to consult in the field of regulatory affairs, and for more than twenty years he was a volunteer treasurer of the Timberline Homeowners Association where he lived.
In 1965, Bill married Christine Alsop. During their eight years together they had two children, Todd Evans and Jennifer Evans. Bill married Janis Pierce in 1979. They were together for 19 years.
Beyond Bill's professional achievements, he was a man whose first priority and love was his family, his extended family and a wide circle of friends with whom he celebrated every day. He was an avid powder skier, backpacker, fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a master craftsman, handyman, and perpetual tinkerer who loved to help others with their projects. He and son Todd built a cabin on the upper Weber River. Bill loved to travel the world and was always ready to embark on an adventure.
Bill is survived by his son Todd (Shorée), daughter Jennifer and three grandchildren, Amanda, Jack and Elliott Evans; and by his partner of twenty-two years, Mary Ann Lee, her two sons Christopher (Paula), Alex (Kristi), and his beloved adopted grandchildren, Tabitha and Pippa-Wren Lee, who call him Papa B.
The Evans and Lee families would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who helped Bill during the past two years: Jossette Cox, Annie Nielsen, Elizabeth Hess, and Rozina Balidi, and the staff at the Ridge Foothill. Thanks also to Dr. John Dietlein and Symbii Hospice, Dr. Blake Hamilton, and Spencer Thompson. Thank you to all of Bill's amazing family and friends who cared for him, visited, and drove him to and from therapy appointments. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bill's name to the University of Utah Tanner Dance Program at Tannerdance.utah.edu; Summit Land Conservancy at Wesaveland.org; Nuzzles and Co - Pet Rescue and Adoption at nuzzlesandco.org.
Published in The Park Record from May 16 to May 30, 2020