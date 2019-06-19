|
|
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Eric Hastings passed away peacefully during the night at the age of 48. Eric fought a courageous battle for several years with a quiet strength and gentle peace. Eric was born in Driggs, Idaho and made his home in Park City, UT for the past 15 years as the Director of Golf at Tuhaye Golf Club. He was an adoring husband, dedicated father, loving son, and ever-present friend. His contagiously positive outlook on life encouraged everyone around them to be their best every day. Eric gave it his all and never lost his infectious smile and positive attitude. He was truly charismatic on and off the course and lived life as a gentleman's game. Eric leaves behind his loving wife, Julie and their two daughters Piper and Riley, as well as his mother Cheryl, father Bill, brother Layne, and sister Terri.
An Eric-style Celebration of Life for all ages, will be held at the Talisker Club – Tuhaye Clubhouse on June 30th at 6:00 pm. Go Steelers! Condolences may be shared online at probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Park Record on June 19, 2019